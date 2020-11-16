Johnson is forced to self-isolate, hampering UK agenda drive

Boris Johnson ’s attempt to get his premiership back on track has stumbled before it even began, as the UK prime minister was forced to self-isolate after meeting a lawmaker who tested positive for Covid-19.

The development looks set to hinder Johnson’s plan to regain control of the national agenda, after a chaotic turf war in Downing Street saw the departure of his most powerful aide, Dominic Cummings, and Communications Director Lee Cain. Lurid accounts of those rows dominated the media over the weekend.

The premier’s isolation will also revive memories of how he was taken to intensive care to overcome his own severe bout of Covid-19 as the government struggled to cope with the first peak of the pandemic. In a tweet late Sunday, Johnson said he’s well, has no symptoms and will continue working.

Today I was notified by NHS Test and Trace that I must self-isolate as I have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.



I have no symptoms, but am following the rules and will be working from No10 as I continue to lead the government’s pandemic response. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2020

The timing is unfortunate for Johnson, who had been due to make a series of major announcements in the coming weeks, including a much-awaited green plan. That was partly an attempt to move on from the departures of Cummings and Cain, which came after tensions blew up over the way the prime minister’s inner circle operates.

The Financial Times reported that Johnson spoke to major Tory donors over the weekend to reassure them he would regain a grip on proceedings, while ministers expect a New Year reshuffle that may see a cabinet return for former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid.

The latest setback follows a meeting Johnson had with a small group of lawmakers on Thursday morning, including Lee Anderson of Ashfield, who subsequently tested positive for the virus. Johnson plans to continue speaking to the country in the mean time, and will discuss with Parliamentary authorities how he can take part in proceedings remotely.

Green revolution

Johnson was expected to unveil a 10-point environmental plan this week, part of a self-styled green industrial revolution to meet a law calling for net-zero emissions by 2050, and to create 2 million green jobs by 2030.

The premier is said to be weighing contentious proposals to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars within a decade, while the Times reported Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is considering a a road-pricing plan to plug the resulting drop in revenue.

On Monday, Johnson had also been due to meet with lawmakers from the so-called Northern Research Group to reassure them of his commitment to his election campaign “leveling up" pledges to tackle regional inequality.

Still, for all the talk of the future, the government’s two major short-term challenges will still dominate the agenda -- a fact hammered home by the latest news.

With England’s partial lockdown due to end on Dec. 2, Johnson was set to chair meetings in coming weeks discussing the country’s next steps in tackling the pandemic, his office said.

Meanwhile, Brexit talks will continue, with officials from both sides agreeing that the coming week is crucial if a deal is to be reached before Britain’s Dec. 31 exit date.

