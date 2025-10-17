Johnson & Johnson faces lawsuits in UK over talc-based powder allegedly causing cancer

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is facing its first lawsuits in the United Kingdom over allegations that its talc-based products cause cancer, Reuters reports, as the company continues to battle tens of thousands of similar claims in the United States.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday at the English High Court, names J&J and Kenvue UK Limited — a subsidiary of Kenvue, J&J’s former consumer health unit spun off in 2023 — as defendants. KP Law filed the case on behalf of more than 3,000 claimants who allege that using J&J’s baby powder between 1965 and 2023 caused ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, or other diseases.

Plaintiffs allege asbestos in talc products According to KP Law, the plaintiffs claim J&J’s talc products contained carcinogenic fibers, including asbestos, which has been linked to mesothelioma.

J&J and Kenvue say they maintain safety of products J&J has long maintained that its talc products are safe and asbestos-free. The company referred Reuters queries to Kenvue, which said in a statement that the baby powder “did not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.”

J&J has stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the US since 2020 and in the UK since 2023, replacing it with cornstarch-based products, the news outlet stated. In the US, the company has faced tens of thousands of lawsuits related to talc products and recently was ordered to pay $966 million to the family of a woman who died from mesothelioma. Most of that award was for punitive damages, which are not generally available in England.

Estimated value of UK lawsuit KP Law estimates the value of the UK lawsuit at around £1 billion ($1.34 billion). English courts typically decide civil cases by judge rather than jury, and while exemplary damages are possible, sums are generally smaller than US punitive awards.