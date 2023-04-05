Johnson & Johnson proposes nearly $9 billion settlement of talc cancer claims1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:24 AM IST
- The lawsuits filed against J&J alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.
US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday proposed an $8.9 billion settlement to resolve years-long lawsuits claiming that its talcum powder products caused cancer.
