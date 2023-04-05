Johnson & Johnson proposes nearly $9 billion settlement of talc cancer claims

The lawsuits filed against J&J alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs. The claims contributed to drop in J&J's sales of baby powder, prompting the company to stop selling its talc-based products in 2020. Last year, J&J announced plans to cease sales of the product worldwide.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}