Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine booster wins backing of US FDA

FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to back Moderna Inc.’s booster Thursday, and additional shots from the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE were authorized in September with the panel’s support. While President Joe Biden had foreseen offering boosters to all vaccinated Americans eight months after their first dose, the panel had until now recommended them for people at least 65 years old and younger adults who risk severe illness or viral exposure at work.

