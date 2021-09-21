A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine increases the strength of protection against the virus and its duration as well, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our large real-world evidence and phase 3 studies confirm that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides strong and long-lasting protection against Covid-19-related hospitalizations," said Mathai Mammen, MD, PhD, global head at Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson.

“Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory. And, when a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is given, the strength of protection against Covid-19 further increases," added Mammen.

The time period between the initial vaccine and the booster shot was significant, the research showed.

The booster was 94% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid infections in the US portion of the phase 3 trial and 75% effective overall when it was given 56 days after the initial dose.

A second study found the additional shot spurred a 12-fold increase in the production of antibodies against Covid when it was given six months after the first.

When the second dose was given two months after the first shot, it triggered a four-to-six fold increase in antibody levels -- less than the 12-fold gain seen when it was given six months after the initial injection.

The results come as many developed nations turn to booster shots to address waning protection from some vaccines and the rise of the more infectious delta variant, which is sparking new outbreaks globally.

The move has raised questions about the level of protection afforded by the existing shots and the equitable distribution of the vaccines now available.

Most vaccinated Americans have received the potent two-dose messenger RNA vaccines made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, or Moderna Inc., with a smaller group getting J&J’s single-shot inoculation.

“We now have generated evidence that a booster shot further increases protection against Covid-19 and is expected to extend the duration of protection significantly," said Paul Stoffels, the MD, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at J&J.

J&J has provided the available data to US regulators and plans to submit it to regulators elsewhere as well as the World Health Organization.

Booster Decision

The US.Food and Drug Administration is nearing a decision on whether to authorize a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for vulnerable people who have already received the normal two-dose schedule.

On 17 September, a panel of FDA advisers rejected Pfizer’s proposal to broadly recommend a third dose, and instead voted in favour of only giving it to people at high risk, including those 65 and older.

Moderna, which also makes a two-dose mRNA vaccine for Covid, has applied to the FDA for emergency authorization of its Covid-19 booster shot. The agency is expected to consider the application in the coming weeks.

That has left the smaller number of US residents who received the J&J vaccine, which proved less effective than the mRNA shots in clinical trials, waiting for clarity on whether they too will need boosters, and if so -- when.

