The single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces a strong response against the Delta variant of the virus, the company has said.

A study of blood samples taken from eight inoculated people showed that the vaccine elicits neutralizing antibody activity over the course of at least eight months against all variants, including Delta, which was first detected in India.

“Today’s newly announced studies reinforce the ability of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to help protect the health of people globally," said Paul Stoffels, the MD and vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at J&J.

"This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine’s ability to protect against multiple variants of concern," he added.

The company said the single-dose vaccine was 85% effective against severe or critical disease and demonstrated protection against hospitalization and death.

The shot neutralized the delta variant within 29 days of a first dose, and protection matured and improved over time.

It also said that the efficacy was consistent across all regions studied globally, including in South Africa and Brazil, where there was a high prevalence of rapidly emerging Beta and Zeta variants during the study period.

“We’re extremely happy, actually, and confident there’s no need for the booster at the moment and we are protected against different strains," Johan Van Hoof, J&J’s global head of infectious diseases and vaccines, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

With the latest data, Hoof said the company believes people who have been given its vaccine should not need a booster within a year of having gotten it. “And if a boost is needed," he said, “we do not think we will need to change the formulation."

Scientists and some vaccine manufacturers have been crafting updated versions of their shots to directly target the emerging variants, which have proved to be significantly more transmissible than the original virus that first emerged in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

The continued evolution of the pathogen, however, is creating an ever-moving target, leading some to evaluate whether additional doses of existing immunizations may provide more protection.

Two-shot regimen

Data released by the company showed antibody counts, known as titres, were substantially higher in response to the delta variant than the beta variant first detected in South Africa.

J&J said the second dose of its vaccine is known to increase a person’s antibody count. The company plans to report efficacy data from a late-stage trial of a two-shot regimen at the end of August, Hoof said.

The company is also studying its vaccine’s ability to create T cells, another gauge of its protective power. The shot produced increasing T cell immunity against the virus and its variants over eight months, according to Van Hoof.

J&J’s shot has struggled to get broad traction amid production problems and after a brief pause in use as regulators investigated reports that some people suffered dangerous blood clots after receiving it. The pause was lifted after 10 days on 23 April.

Delivery to India

The company had said last week that it is in talks with the Indian government to explore ways to accelerate the delivery of its vaccine to the country.

"We are in ongoing discussions with the Government of India and are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver the J&J single dose Covid-19 vaccine to the people of India," the company's India spokesperson said.

As per the recent announcement by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of Covid-19 vaccines in India.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!