Johnson & Johnson seeks emergency use approval for its single-dose Covid vaccine

Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson on Thursday sought emergency use authorization (EUA) of its Covid-19 vaccine from US health authorities, the company said in a statement.

J&J's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covid-19 vaccine is world's firs investigational single-dose shot and the company expects to have product available to ship immediately the following authorization.

“Today’s submission for Emergency Use Authorization of our investigational single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is a pivotal step toward reducing the burden of disease for people globally and putting an end to the pandemic," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson.

The process could take several weeks, but at the end of it, the vaccine would be the third authorized in the United States, after those of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The new vaccine is highly anticipated because it has two big logistical advantages: it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures rather than in special freezers, significantly easing distribution; and it requires just one dose.

Following J&J's request, the FDA is expected to convene its advisory committee on vaccines, which will deliver its opinion after studying the data from clinical trials.

It will be responsible for determining whether the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

That step took about three weeks for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, but could be faster this time around. The final green light will then be given, probably the next day.

J&J announced at the end of last week the first results of its clinical trials, carried out on nearly 44,000 people in eight countries.

The vaccine was overall 66 percent effective, the company said. And it is 85 percent effective in preventing severe forms of the disease.

But these results also raised a concern: the shot was more effective in the United States (72 percent), than in South Africa (57 percent), where a variant that had appeared in the country has now became dominant.

Meanwhile, J&J also said that it has "initiated rolling submissions with several health agencies outside the US, and will submit a Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application (cMAA) with the European Medicines Agency in the coming weeks."

