British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday everyone in England will be able to take a covid-19 test twice a week in a new drive to track the pandemic as society reopens and the vaccine rollout continues at its rapid rate.

Johnson said on Monday that the new mass testing programme would break the chain of transmissions and spot cases without symptoms. He added that his government was hopeful that non-essential international travel would restart from 17 May, but he did not want to underestimate the growing number of covid-19 cases elsewhere.

“Obviously we are hopeful that we can get going from May 17th, but I do not wish to give hostages to fortune or to underestimate the difficulties that we are seeing in some of the destination countries that people might want to go to," Johnson told a news conference.

As much of Europe enters new lockdowns to tackle surging cases, Johnson has set out a staggered plan to ease restrictions in the coming months, a huge boost for one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic.

“As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted," Johnson said in a statement.

Junior health minister Edward Argar said the tests would be sent to homes or businesses, or picked up from pharmacies or test centres. He said he was confident people would isolate. “People are doing the right thing," he told Sky News.

The increased testing will help health officials track the pandemic as the country slowly reopens from a strict four-month lockdown.

The British government is working through complicated ethical issues posed by covid-19 vaccine certification before deciding how the so-called passports can best be used, Johnson said on Monday.

The UK Prime Minister said there would be no need for people to prove they had been vaccinated for the reopening of shops and pub gardens next week, adding that the idea of vaccine passports for international travel was likely and its use domestically would be piloted at some big events.

