Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Johnson presses Biden for new trade deal in post-Brexit era
Johnson presses Biden for new trade deal in post-Brexit era

Johnson presses Biden for new trade deal in post-Brexit era

2 min read . 05:47 AM IST AP

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the administration had no timeline for forging a new trade deal
  • The UK regained control over its national trade policy at the start of the month following the end of a post-Brexit transition period

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made clear to President Joe Biden on Saturday that he's eager to forge a new U.S.-U.K. trade deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made clear to President Joe Biden on Saturday that he's eager to forge a new U.S.-U.K. trade deal.

The push for a new deal came in a broad-ranging call between the two leaders that touched on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Biden administration announcing this week that the U.S. would rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, according to a statement from Downing Street.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

SpiceJet begins Delhi to Sikkim's Pakyong daily flight under RCS-UDAN

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST

US says China military pressure against Taiwan threatens peace

1 min read . 07:19 AM IST

Aligarh Muslim University: Time capsule to be buried on 26 January

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST

Election Commission to celebrate 11th National Voters' Day tomorrow

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST

The push for a new deal came in a broad-ranging call between the two leaders that touched on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Biden administration announcing this week that the U.S. would rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, according to a statement from Downing Street.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

SpiceJet begins Delhi to Sikkim's Pakyong daily flight under RCS-UDAN

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST

US says China military pressure against Taiwan threatens peace

1 min read . 07:19 AM IST

Aligarh Muslim University: Time capsule to be buried on 26 January

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST

Election Commission to celebrate 11th National Voters' Day tomorrow

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A new trade agreement between the allies is a higher priority for Johnson than it is for Biden. The U.K. regained control over its national trade policy at the start of the month following the end of a post-Brexit transition period.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the administration had no timeline for forging a new trade deal as Biden's attention is largely focused on getting the coronavirus pandemic under control and pressing Congress to pass the president's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Janet Yellen, Biden's Treasury secretary nominee, also signaled during her confirmation hearing earlier this week that Biden wasn't eager to negotiate new trade deals.

“President Biden has been clear that he will not sign any new free trade agreements before the U.S. makes major investments in American workers and our infrastructure," Yellen said.

Downing Street said Saturday that Biden and Johnson discussed “the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries," and Johnson “reiterated his intention to resolve existing trade issues as soon as possible."

The White House in its own statement said that the two leaders spoke about combating climate change, containing COVID-19, and ensuring global health security as well as shared foreign policy priorities in China, Iran and Russia. But the statement notably made no mention of discussion on trade.

The call with Johnson was at least Biden's third call with a foreign counterpart since Friday. The president spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday evening.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.