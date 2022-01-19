This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Johnson set to lift most Covid-19 rules as England looks to live with the virus
Johnson set to lift most Covid-19 rules as England looks to live with the virus
2 min read.05:39 PM ISTAlistair Smout, Reuters
British PM Boris Johnson is set to announce the end of most Covid-19 measures introduced to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in England as he looks to live with the virus after an apparent peak in cases
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
LONDON :
Johnson set to lift most COVID rules as England looks to live with the virus
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
LONDON :
Johnson set to lift most COVID rules as England looks to live with the virus
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce the end of most COVID-19 measures introduced to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in England as he looks to live with the virus after an apparent peak in cases.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce the end of most COVID-19 measures introduced to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in England as he looks to live with the virus after an apparent peak in cases.
Britain was the first country to limit international travel over the Omicron variant, raising alarm bells about its mutations, and in December introduced work at home advice, more mask-wearing and vaccine passes to slow its spread.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Britain was the first country to limit international travel over the Omicron variant, raising alarm bells about its mutations, and in December introduced work at home advice, more mask-wearing and vaccine passes to slow its spread.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But while cases soared to record highs, hospitalisations and deaths have not risen by the same extent, in part due to Britain's booster rollout and the variant's lesser severity.
But while cases soared to record highs, hospitalisations and deaths have not risen by the same extent, in part due to Britain's booster rollout and the variant's lesser severity.
Johnson's approach to avoid lockdowns and live with the virus contrasts with a zero tolerance approach to COVID-19 in China and Hong Kong, and tougher restrictions in many other European countries.
Johnson's approach to avoid lockdowns and live with the virus contrasts with a zero tolerance approach to COVID-19 in China and Hong Kong, and tougher restrictions in many other European countries.
He will hope his approach has been vindicated as health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday Britain had likely already reached the peak in both cases and hospitalisations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He will hope his approach has been vindicated as health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday Britain had likely already reached the peak in both cases and hospitalisations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to substantially reduce measures next week," Javid said in parliament, referring to when the so-called Plan B measures are formally due for review.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to substantially reduce measures next week," Javid said in parliament, referring to when the so-called Plan B measures are formally due for review.
Johnson has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic overall, and Britain has reported 152,513 deaths, the seventh highest total globally. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have followed their own anti-coronavirus measures, generally with tougher restrictions.
Johnson has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic overall, and Britain has reported 152,513 deaths, the seventh highest total globally. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have followed their own anti-coronavirus measures, generally with tougher restrictions.
He will address parliament on Wednesday on next steps for Plan B and hopes to reset his agenda following furore over the lockdown gatherings at his office, which has some in his party plotting to remove him.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He will address parliament on Wednesday on next steps for Plan B and hopes to reset his agenda following furore over the lockdown gatherings at his office, which has some in his party plotting to remove him.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Johnson admitted he attended a party in the garden of his Downing Street office and residence in May 2020 while social mixing was banned.
Johnson admitted he attended a party in the garden of his Downing Street office and residence in May 2020 while social mixing was banned.
The lifting of Plan B measures, along with Johnson's navigation of Omicron without resorting to stringent lockdown, could help him appease vocal opponents of restrictions in his own party amid the party unrest.
The lifting of Plan B measures, along with Johnson's navigation of Omicron without resorting to stringent lockdown, could help him appease vocal opponents of restrictions in his own party amid the party unrest.
"Decisions on the next steps remain finely balanced," a government spokesperson said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Decisions on the next steps remain finely balanced," a government spokesperson said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Omicron variant continues to pose a significant threat and the pandemic is not over. Infections remain high but the latest data is encouraging, with cases beginning to fall."
"The Omicron variant continues to pose a significant threat and the pandemic is not over. Infections remain high but the latest data is encouraging, with cases beginning to fall."
Javid said that a third of Britain's 15 million cases had been reported since the onset of Omicron. By contrast, Britain has reported 5% of its COVID deaths since Omicron was identified in late November.
Javid said that a third of Britain's 15 million cases had been reported since the onset of Omicron. By contrast, Britain has reported 5% of its COVID deaths since Omicron was identified in late November.
"The idea was by really trying to put a lot of impetus on the booster programme, it would be possible ride it out without the most coercive methods," Professor Francois Balloux of University College London's Genetics Institute, told Reuters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The idea was by really trying to put a lot of impetus on the booster programme, it would be possible ride it out without the most coercive methods," Professor Francois Balloux of University College London's Genetics Institute, told Reuters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In terms of morbidity and mortality, I think it could be seen as probably the right decision."
"In terms of morbidity and mortality, I think it could be seen as probably the right decision."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!