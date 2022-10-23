Two contenders of the UK leadership race, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak on Saturday held a face-to-face discussion on the Conservative leadership contest, according to people familiar with the conversation, seeking a deal that would eliminate the need to take a potentially divisive runoff vote between them to party members.
The former prime minister and ex-chancellor spoke as some Tory MPs called on them to put aside their differences and thrash out a deal that would see one of them take over as premier and the other serve in a senior cabinet position, the people said, declining to be identified because the matter is private, according to the news agency Bloomberg.
This meeting represents yet another twist in what's been a chaotic year in UK politics.
The chances of a deal between Johnson and Sunak were previously considered almost impossible due to personal fallout between the two men, the people said as quoted by Bloomberg.
Johnson and Sunak became bitter personal enemies this summer when Sunak resigned as finance minister of Johnson’s administration, a move that helped trigger his downfall.
The former premier is currently trailing behind Sunak with far fewer public endorsements from Members of Parliament, though his campaign team claimed he has over 100 privately backing him.
Penny Mordaunt, who appears to have less support than either, is the only person to have publicly declared their candidacy.
Liz Truss’s exit after just 44 days as prime minister on Thursday triggered a speedy leadership race, one that could theoretically see Johnson and Sunak square off. The potential of a contest has alarmed some of the party’s grandees.
As per Bloomberg reports, it’s possible both men could offer top government positions to get the other’s endorsements -- though their disagreements over economic policy just months ago cast doubt over whether they’d want to work together again.
Neither has announced he’s running and even if one opts not to, whoever’s still standing would probably have to beat Mordaunt.
