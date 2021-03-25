The UK may need tougher border measures “very soon" to prevent the arrival of coronavirus variants from continental Europe that risk undermining the country’s vaccine roll-out, Boris Johnson said.

Ministers need to balance any decision to impose tighter restrictions -- including potential Covid-19 checks on haulers coming from France -- “against the very serious disruption that is entailed by curtailing cross-Channel trade," the British prime minister told Parliament on Wednesday.

“This country depends very largely for the food in our shops, for the medicines that we need, on that trade flowing smoothly," Johnson told the influential House of Commons Liaison Committee. “We will take a decision, no matter how tough, to interrupt that trade, to interrupt those flows if we think that is necessary to protect public health and to stop new variants coming in. And it may be that we have to do that very soon."

Johnson’s government wants to leverage a vaccine roll-out that has already delivered more than 30 million doses into gradually opening up the economy after the country’s third lockdown. But as case numbers drop in the U.K., countries in Europe are facing a new wave of infections. They include a rise in cases of new variants scientists worry could evade vaccine immunization.

At present, the U.K. bans entrants from more than 30 mainly African and South American nations, but not those coming from Europe. Portugal was removed from the so-called red list of travel ban countries on Friday.

Asked whether his medical advisers have recommended he bring in more restrictions and additional testing on haulers coming from France, Johnson replied: “no, actually that isn’t true." But he also said “there is a balance to be struck, and what we don’t know is the exact state of the efficacy of the vaccines against the new variants."

Johnson also:

suggested it may be left to pub owners to decide whether they require vaccine certification as a condition for entry

said there’s “a growing global consensus" that evidence of vaccination or a negative test may be needed for aviation

doubled down on his decision to ban international travel -- except in certain circumstances -- until May 17 at the earliest

warned companies may not want to invest in the EU if it imposes “arbitrary blockades" on exports of vaccines





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

