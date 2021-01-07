Joint session of US Congress certifies Joe Biden's electoral victory over Trump

The certification came on the same day that Biden learned he will have a Senate Democratic majority after twin runoffs in Georgia. The new president has promised to put forward another economic stimulus bill soon after taking office that would include billions of dollars in spending for vaccine distribution and to safely reopen schools, with the goal of allowing most to begin in-person instruction within the first 100 days of his presidency. His team is building a full federal response to the pandemic that includes vaccine distribution, personal protective equipment and economic aid.