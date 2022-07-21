Joker malware infected 50 apps on the Google Play Store, according to Zscaler Threatlabz. Google swiftly removed them from its app store. However, if you still happen to have any of them loaded on your smartphone, you must uninstall them right away and check out one of our top mobile antivirus programmes to clean your phone of any malware leftovers.

The Joker, Facestealer, and Coper malware families have recently been found to be spreading through apps, according to the Zscaler ThreatLabz team. The malicious apps were swiftly deleted from the Google Play Store when the ThreatLabz team immediately alerted the Google Android Security team of these newly discovered dangers.

What is Joker Malware?

Joker is one of the most well-known malware families that preys on Android mobile devices. Even though this particular malware is well known, it nevertheless manages to get into Google's official app store by periodically updating its trail signatures, which also includes updates to the virus's code, execution processes, and payload-retrieval techniques. In addition to stealing the victim's contacts, device data, and SMS messages, this virus aims to sign the victim up for pricey wireless application protocol (WAP) services.

To date, ThreatLabz has found more than 50 different Joker downloading apps on the Play Store. Together, these apps have been downloaded more than 300,000 times, and most of them fit into one of the following categories: Communication, Health, Personalization, Photography and Tools.

The majority of the Joker-infected apps fell into the category of tools and communication, which was one of the most targeted. Daily uploads of programmes carrying the Joker virus were found by ThreatLabz, demonstrating the adversary group's tenacity and high degree of activity. ThreatLabz's most recent discoveries related to the Joker malware campaign continue to use well-known methods and developer naming patterns, which is consistent with earlier finds. For a more thorough examination of this particular campaign, see our earlier blog post Joker Joking on Google Play.

Over the past two months, ThreatLabz researchers found the following apps in the Google Play Store to have been affected by malicious Joker malware:

Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard Mini PDF Scanner - com.mnscan.minipdf Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard Fancy SMS - con.sms.fancy Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards Personal Message - com.crown.personalmessage Funny Emoji Message - com.funie.messagremo Magic Photo Editor - com.amagiczy.photo.editor Professional Messages - com.adore.attached.message All Photo Translator - myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator Chat SMS - com.maskteslary.messages Smile Emoji - com.balapp.smilewall.emoji Wow Translator - com.imgtop.camtranslator All Language Translate - com.exclusivez.alltranslate Cool Messages - com.learningz.app.cool.messages Blood Pressure Diary - bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary Chat Text SMS - com.echatsms.messageos Hi Text SMS - ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms Emoji Theme Keyboard - com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard iMessager - start.me.messager Text SMS - com.ptx.textsms Camera Translator - com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla Come Messages - com.itextsms.messagecoming Painting Photo Editor - com.painting.pointeditor.photo Rich Theme Message - com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge Quick Talk Message - mesages.qtsms.messenger Advanced SMS - com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp Professional Messenger - com.akl.smspro.messenger Classic Game Messenger - com.classcolor.formessenger.sic Style Message - com.istyle.messagesty Private Game Messages - com.message.game.india Timestamp Camera - allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp Social Message - com.colorsocial.message