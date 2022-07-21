Joker malware attack: Google deletes 50 apps; do you own any of these?2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 04:42 PM IST
Joker is one of the most well-known malware families that preys on Android mobile devices.
Joker is one of the most well-known malware families that preys on Android mobile devices.
Listen to this article
Joker malware infected 50 apps on the Google Play Store, according to Zscaler Threatlabz. Google swiftly removed them from its app store. However, if you still happen to have any of them loaded on your smartphone, you must uninstall them right away and check out one of our top mobile antivirus programmes to clean your phone of any malware leftovers.