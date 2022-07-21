Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Joker malware attack: Google deletes 50 apps; do you own any of these?

Joker malware attack: Google deletes 50 apps; do you own any of these?

FILE PHOTO: A man points a finger to the Google Play app logo. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/Illustration/File Photo
04:42 PM IST

Joker is one of the most well-known malware families that preys on Android mobile devices.

Joker malware infected 50 apps on the Google Play Store, according to Zscaler Threatlabz. Google swiftly removed them from its app store. However, if you still happen to have any of them loaded on your smartphone, you must uninstall them right away and check out one of our top mobile antivirus programmes to clean your phone of any malware leftovers.

The Joker, Facestealer, and Coper malware families have recently been found to be spreading through apps, according to the Zscaler ThreatLabz team. The malicious apps were swiftly deleted from the Google Play Store when the ThreatLabz team immediately alerted the Google Android Security team of these newly discovered dangers.

What is Joker Malware?

Joker is one of the most well-known malware families that preys on Android mobile devices. Even though this particular malware is well known, it nevertheless manages to get into Google's official app store by periodically updating its trail signatures, which also includes updates to the virus's code, execution processes, and payload-retrieval techniques. In addition to stealing the victim's contacts, device data, and SMS messages, this virus aims to sign the victim up for pricey wireless application protocol (WAP) services.

To date, ThreatLabz has found more than 50 different Joker downloading apps on the Play Store. Together, these apps have been downloaded more than 300,000 times, and most of them fit into one of the following categories: Communication, Health, Personalization, Photography and Tools.

The majority of the Joker-infected apps fell into the category of tools and communication, which was one of the most targeted. Daily uploads of programmes carrying the Joker virus were found by ThreatLabz, demonstrating the adversary group's tenacity and high degree of activity. ThreatLabz's most recent discoveries related to the Joker malware campaign continue to use well-known methods and developer naming patterns, which is consistent with earlier finds. For a more thorough examination of this particular campaign, see our earlier blog post Joker Joking on Google Play.

Over the past two months, ThreatLabz researchers found the following apps in the Google Play Store to have been affected by malicious Joker malware:

Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan
Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver
Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus
Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms
Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages
Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger
Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang
Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard
Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera
Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy
Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting
Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard
Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms
Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers
Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec
Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard
Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard
Mini PDF Scanner - com.mnscan.minipdf
Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free
Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard
Fancy SMS - con.sms.fancy
Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards
Personal Message - com.crown.personalmessage
Funny Emoji Message - com.funie.messagremo
Magic Photo Editor - com.amagiczy.photo.editor
Professional Messages - com.adore.attached.message
All Photo Translator - myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator
Chat SMS - com.maskteslary.messages
Smile Emoji - com.balapp.smilewall.emoji
Wow Translator - com.imgtop.camtranslator
All Language Translate - com.exclusivez.alltranslate
Cool Messages - com.learningz.app.cool.messages
Blood Pressure Diary - bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary
Chat Text SMS - com.echatsms.messageos
Hi Text SMS - ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms
Emoji Theme Keyboard - com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard
iMessager - start.me.messager
Text SMS - com.ptx.textsms
Camera Translator - com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla
Come Messages - com.itextsms.messagecoming
Painting Photo Editor - com.painting.pointeditor.photo
Rich Theme Message - com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge
Quick Talk Message - mesages.qtsms.messenger
Advanced SMS - com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp
Professional Messenger - com.akl.smspro.messenger
Classic Game Messenger - com.classcolor.formessenger.sic
Style Message - com.istyle.messagesty
Private Game Messages - com.message.game.india
Timestamp Camera - allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp
Social Message - com.colorsocial.message
