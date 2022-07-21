Joker malware attack: Google deletes 50 apps; do you own any of these?2 min read . 04:42 PM IST
Joker is one of the most well-known malware families that preys on Android mobile devices.
Joker malware infected 50 apps on the Google Play Store, according to Zscaler Threatlabz. Google swiftly removed them from its app store. However, if you still happen to have any of them loaded on your smartphone, you must uninstall them right away and check out one of our top mobile antivirus programmes to clean your phone of any malware leftovers.
The Joker, Facestealer, and Coper malware families have recently been found to be spreading through apps, according to the Zscaler ThreatLabz team. The malicious apps were swiftly deleted from the Google Play Store when the ThreatLabz team immediately alerted the Google Android Security team of these newly discovered dangers.
Joker is one of the most well-known malware families that preys on Android mobile devices. Even though this particular malware is well known, it nevertheless manages to get into Google's official app store by periodically updating its trail signatures, which also includes updates to the virus's code, execution processes, and payload-retrieval techniques. In addition to stealing the victim's contacts, device data, and SMS messages, this virus aims to sign the victim up for pricey wireless application protocol (WAP) services.
To date, ThreatLabz has found more than 50 different Joker downloading apps on the Play Store. Together, these apps have been downloaded more than 300,000 times, and most of them fit into one of the following categories: Communication, Health, Personalization, Photography and Tools.
The majority of the Joker-infected apps fell into the category of tools and communication, which was one of the most targeted. Daily uploads of programmes carrying the Joker virus were found by ThreatLabz, demonstrating the adversary group's tenacity and high degree of activity. ThreatLabz's most recent discoveries related to the Joker malware campaign continue to use well-known methods and developer naming patterns, which is consistent with earlier finds. For a more thorough examination of this particular campaign, see our earlier blog post Joker Joking on Google Play.
Over the past two months, ThreatLabz researchers found the following apps in the Google Play Store to have been affected by malicious Joker malware:
|Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan
|Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver
|Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus
|Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms
|Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages
|Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger
|Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang
|Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard
|Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera
|Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy
|Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting
|Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard
|Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms
|Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers
|Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec
|Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard
|Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard
|Mini PDF Scanner - com.mnscan.minipdf
|Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free
|Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard
|Fancy SMS - con.sms.fancy
|Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards
|Personal Message - com.crown.personalmessage
|Funny Emoji Message - com.funie.messagremo
|Magic Photo Editor - com.amagiczy.photo.editor
|Professional Messages - com.adore.attached.message
|All Photo Translator - myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator
|Chat SMS - com.maskteslary.messages
|Smile Emoji - com.balapp.smilewall.emoji
|Wow Translator - com.imgtop.camtranslator
|All Language Translate - com.exclusivez.alltranslate
|Cool Messages - com.learningz.app.cool.messages
|Blood Pressure Diary - bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary
|Chat Text SMS - com.echatsms.messageos
|Hi Text SMS - ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms
|Emoji Theme Keyboard - com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard
|iMessager - start.me.messager
|Text SMS - com.ptx.textsms
|Camera Translator - com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla
|Come Messages - com.itextsms.messagecoming
|Painting Photo Editor - com.painting.pointeditor.photo
|Rich Theme Message - com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge
|Quick Talk Message - mesages.qtsms.messenger
|Advanced SMS - com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp
|Professional Messenger - com.akl.smspro.messenger
|Classic Game Messenger - com.classcolor.formessenger.sic
|Style Message - com.istyle.messagesty
|Private Game Messages - com.message.game.india
|Timestamp Camera - allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp
|Social Message - com.colorsocial.message
