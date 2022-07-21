Joker malware attack: Google deletes 50 apps; do you own any of these?

The majority of the Joker-infected apps fell into the category of tools and communication, which was one of the most targeted. Daily uploads of programmes carrying the Joker virus were found by ThreatLabz, demonstrating the adversary group's tenacity and high degree of activity. ThreatLabz's most recent discoveries related to the Joker malware campaign continue to use well-known methods and developer naming patterns, which is consistent with earlier finds. For a more thorough examination of this particular campaign, see our earlier blog post Joker Joking on Google Play.