Jordan church shooting: 7 killed, 34 wounded as gunmen open fire during funeral in Karak

Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, Jordan, on Friday (October 23), killing seven people and injuring 34 others, AP reported citing authorities. The government described the attackers as unknown assailants and said investigations were underway.

Karak is located about 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of the Jordanian capital, Amman, and is home to a minority Christian population.

Images broadcast on Jordanian state television appeared to show two men carrying pistols approaching the church and firing shots. A third man, who appeared to be carrying a semiautomatic rifle, then opened fire. All three were subsequently seen running towards the church.

A government statement said the attack had been “carried out by unknown assailants” but did not clarify whether any of the gunmen had been captured or killed.

“Investigations are underway at full speed,” the statement said.

Jordan church shooting: 27 wounded still receiving treatment Jordan’s Director of Public Security, Major General Obeidallah Maaytah, said at a news conference that 27 of those wounded in Friday’s shooting were still receiving treatment.

Authorities have not provided further details about the identities of the attackers or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

King Abdullah II condemned the attack and vowed a strong response.

Jordan “will confront the terrorist act that targeted Karak with the harshest penalties,” the king said in a post on X. He also offered his “deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, and our wishes for recovery to the wounded.”

Jordan church attack draws regional condemnation The shooting drew condemnation from several countries across the region, including Lebanon, Syria, Egypt and Oman.

Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar in Cairo, offered condolences to the families of those killed and described the shooting as a “heinous terrorist attack”.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also called his Jordanian counterpart to express solidarity with the country.

Hussein “affirmed Iraq’s solidarity with Jordan in the face of terrorism,” his office said in a statement.

Karak witnessed deadly attacks in 2016 The latest shooting has brought renewed attention to Karak’s history of deadly attacks. In 2016, gunmen carried out a series of attacks in the area, including an ambush targeting police and an assault near a Crusader castle popular with tourists.

The attacks killed 10 people, including seven police officers, and wounded dozens of others. Jordanian security forces eventually killed the attackers following a lengthy standoff.

Authorities have not established any connection between the 2016 attacks and Friday’s shooting.

The investigation into the latest incident is ongoing, with further details about the attackers and the circumstances of the shooting yet to emerge.