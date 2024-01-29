At least three US troops were killed and dozens wounded after a drone hit a military outpost in Jordan known as “Tower 22" which is strategically important at the most northeastern point where the country's borders meet Syria and Iraq , Reuters reported.

It is pertinent to note that there are 350 US Army and Air Force troops at the base as it includes logistics support. However, there is little known publicly about the Tower 22 base.

The US officials stated that the drone responsible was launched by Iran-backed militants and seemed to originate from Syria. However, Iran dismissed the allegations.

Where is Tower 22 located?

Tower 22 is near the Al Tanf garrison, located across the border in Syria, and houses a small number of US troops. Tanf had been key in the fight against Islamic State and has assumed a role as part of a US strategy to contain Iran's military build-up in eastern Syria.

It is located close enough to US troops at Tanf that it could potentially help support them, while also potentially countering Iran-backed militants in the area and allowing troops to keep an eye on remnants of Islamic State in the region.

Jordan's army is one of the largest recipients of Washington's foreign military financing. The kingdom has hundreds of US trainers and is one of the few regional allies that hold extensive exercises with US troops throughout the year.

Iran refutes involvements in drone attack

Iran's Foreign Ministry refuted the claims of Tehran's involvement in the attack on a US base in Jordan and said resistance groups decide and work on their principles and priorities as well as the interests of their country and people, Iran's state news agency, IRNA reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, warned that the statements and non-constructive actions of some Western officials are threatening regional and international peace and stability

"As we have clearly stated before, the resistance groups in the region are responding to the war crimes and genocide of the child-killing Zionist regime, and they do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran. These groups decide and act based on their principles and priorities as well as the interests of their country and people", he underlined.

Iranian Minister Kanaani also advised the West to condemn the crimes of the occupying Israeli regime and work to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza rather than making baseless accusations against Iran.

