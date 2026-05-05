JP Morgan sexual abuse case: Chirayu Rana files explosive new claim against Lorna Hajdini — ‘You better come join...’

The ex-JPMorgan Chase banker who accused a female colleague of forcing him to become her “sex slave” has filed new evidence to support his allegations, including one anonymous friend who claimed he was invited for a threesome.

Chirayu Rana has filed a lawsuit against executive Lorna Hajdini, which JPMorgan insists is entirely fabricated. The lawsuit suddenly reappeared in the Manhattan Supreme Court docket on Monday after it was filed and then quickly pulled last week.

According to The New York Post, the anonymous witness statements contain details and quotes and describe alleged encounters with Lorna in September 2024.

JPMorgan’s internal probe — which reviewed emails, records, and devices — found zero evidence of wrongdoing, multiple sources told The Post.

Lorna Hajdini cooperated fully; Chirayu Rana did not, the bank said.

The new evidence In the new filing, one alleged witness, who The Post said appears to be Chirayu Rana's family friend, said he was staying at an apartment while visiting New York City and was woken up by Lorna Hajdini’s drunken antics in the middle of the night.

The new witness claimed that he attempted to go back to sleep, but a “completely naked” Lorna woke him up, the filing said.

She sat on the couch he was sleeping on, lit a cigarette and began begging that he “join them” in the bedroom, the document claims. Despite refusing several times, the mystery witness claims Lorna told him “you know I own [redacted], so you better come join.”

After she returned to the bedroom, he claims that he could hear Chirayu pleading, “no, no, no, you have to leave. I’m not going to do this. Please stop.”

Lorna left the apartment later in the night, and the stunned Chirayu emerged, sharing his story of how she “constantly harassed him and forced him to engage in sexual behaviour with her on a number of occasions,” the document said.

Chirayu allegedly recalled that Lorna threatened him with “trouble” if he didn’t comply, and “reiterated his concern that Hajdini was blackmailing him.”

That affirmation also claims witnessing Lorna be “handsy” with Chirayu at a concert for Norwegian DJ Kygo at Barclay’s Center earlier that month.

Lied about father dying According to The New York Post, Chirayu Rana had lied to JP Morgan about his father dying to reportedly collect nearly three months of paid leave. He apparently used the time to prepare for the lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini and his employer.

Chirayu informed supervisors in mid-December 2024 about the supposed death of his father, Chaitanya, and needed time off from work to be with family, sources told The Post.

However, when The Post reached Chaitanya Rana on Sunday, he was “alive and well” at the family’s $1.75 million home in Vienna, Virginia. He claimed he knew nothing about the legal dispute.

“I don’t know anything about it. He didn’t talk with us or anything,” Chaitanya Rana told The Post. “He’s my son. He’s a good guy.”

Chirayu reportedly stringed together various forms of paid leave in addition to five days of bereavement, sources told The Post. He was reportedly allowed to work remotely from the fall of 2024, when he had first flagged to the bank’s top brass that his father was seriously ill.