OPEN APP
Home >News >World >JPMorgan CEO sees US economic boom through 2023 if more adults get vaccinated

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Wednesday the United States could be in store for an economic boom through 2023 if more adults get vaccinated and federal spending continues.

"I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE (quantitative easing), a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom," Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders published on the bank's website.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"This boom could easily run into 2023 because all the spending could extend well into 2023."

As head of the biggest U.S. bank, Dimon is widely seen as the face of America's banking sector, and he used the letter to share his views on the country's economic health and to press for policies to help address inequality and improve the criminal justice system.

The average U.S. consumer's finances are in "excellent shape," Dimon said, and the stock market's high valuations are justified. The price of U.S. treasuries, however, are not, he wrote.

The economic growth Dimon projects the United States could see in the next two years will create opportunities to "deal with issues stemming from inequality," Dimon wrote.

He called for raising the federal minimum wage, improving training for jobs at high schools and colleges and making it easier for people with criminal records to get jobs.

Dimon, who has called for higher taxes to pay for federal stimulus, said corporations could support many of these initiatives if the government adopted rigorous budgeting, transparency and discipline when it comes to its spending.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
PLI scheme for high efficiency Solar PV Modules' with outlay of Rs.4,500 cr will add 10,000 MW capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said. Premium Premium

Cabinet clears PLI schemes for white goods and solar PV modules

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod SawantPremium Premium

No lockdown in Goa, move will disrupt economic activities: CM Sawant

1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar.Premium Premium

PLI schemes for solar PV, white goods worth 6,238 cr approved; to generate 1.5 lakh jobs, says govt

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a sample from a woman for the Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test in Bengaluru. (PTI)Premium Premium

Karnataka: Bengaluru issues fresh curbs amid Covid-19 surge. All you need to know

1 min read . 04:01 PM IST

"We must remember that the concepts of free enterprise, rugged individualism and entrepreneurship are not incompatible with meaningful safety nets and the desire to lift up our disadvantaged citizens," Dimon wrote.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout