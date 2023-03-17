JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup among 11 banks to pump $30 bn into First Republic2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:10 AM IST
To prevent the breakdown of another US bank in last one week, eleven of the biggest banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, have come forward to form a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank
To prevent the re-occurrence of Silicon Valley Bank moment again in the US banking scenarios, eleven of the biggest banks have come together to form a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic on Thursday.
