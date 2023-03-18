JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon's key role in rescue of First Republic Bank3 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:18 AM IST
After collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, there have been fears that regional lender First Republic Bank could be the next domino to fall.
Consulted by policymakers and able to nudge his peers into action, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon played a key role in a bank rescue effort this week -- a situation sparking reminders of 2008.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×