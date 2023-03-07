JPMorgan expects another busy year for dealmakers in India

JPMorgan expects another busy year for dealmakers in India1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Dealmakers in India should expect another strong year for mergers and acquisitions as geopolitical tensions could propel companies to diversify into the South Asian nation, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.
