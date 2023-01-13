JPMorgan falls as NII forecast misses analysts’ estimates2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 07:12 PM IST
The stock fell after the company said NII, a major revenue source, will be about $73 billion this year, below the $74.4 billion estimate
JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest US bank, said this year’s net interest income will be lower than analysts expected as the economy shows signs of slippage.