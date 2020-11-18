JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon says US lawmakers being ‘childish’ on stimulus

A stimulus package is needed as a bridge for the economy as the world waits for vaccines to be widely distributed next year, Dimon said, adding that there is “deep, deep frustration" across the country, particularly among low-income groups that have been hit hardest by rising unemployment. The CEO said he sees valid arguments on both sides, but that a compromise should be attainable. A lack of stimulus reduces the nation’s prospects of having a good economic outcome, he said.