JPMorgan’s Kolanovic warns stocks are in ‘calm before the storm’2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 06:59 AM IST
This year, stocks have remained resilient despite increasing interest rates that have dented corporate profits, slowed growth, and triggered a series of bank collapses in the US and overseas.
A risk-on mood fueling this year's equities rally is likely to falter, with headwinds from bank turbulence, an oil shock and slowing growth poised to send stocks back toward their 2022 lows, according to JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic as quoted by Bloomberg news.
