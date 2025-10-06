Albanian courtroom shooting drama! Judge shot dead, two injured, gunman fled, arrested later

A man involved in a trial allegedly shot dead a judge at the Tirana appeals court in Albania, the US, on Monday. Two others were injured as the gunman opened fire in the courtroom. The accused fled the scene but was later arrested.

The judge Astrit Kalaja was shot inside the courtroom by a 30-year-old suspect with the initials E Sh, police were quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

Kalaja died while being taken to a hospital.

The gunman reportedly shot two other people involved in the hearing, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Authorities haven't provided details about the motive, or the nature of the case being heard.

The case found at the court's website referred to a property.

Police later arrested the suspect, who ran away after the shooting, and also found the alleged revolver he used.