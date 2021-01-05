Julian Assange’s fight for freedom is far from over

The 49-year-old initially took shelter in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 after he lost a U.K. Supreme Court appeal of his extradition to Sweden for questioning on rape allegations. While the Swedish case was later dropped, Assange was booted out of the embassy in April 2019 and arrested for skipping his U.K. bail. That same day, the U.S. announced it was charging him with espionage for his role in releasing hundreds of thousands of pages of classified documents via WikiLeaks, with the help of U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. He is being held in London’s Belmarsh prison.