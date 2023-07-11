July began with world's hottest week on record, says UN; warns of ‘devastating impact’1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:07 AM IST
The beginning of July was the hottest week on record for the planet, with global temperature records tumbling due to climate change and El Nino.
As climate change becomes an increasingly significant concern, the month of July began with the earth's hottest ever week. Both land and water records are being broken repeatedly with the World Meteorological Organization flagging "potentially devastating impacts on ecosystems and the environment" on Monday. The update comes after a series of scorching days saw global temperature records tumble.
