Jamat ul Vida 2024: Check dates, history, significance, customs

Livemint

Jumat ul Vida, which means Friday of Farewell, is an Arabic term. It is also known as Al-Jumu’ah al-Yateemah

Muslims offer namaz during holy month of Ramadan in Ghaziabad.

Jumat ul Vida 2024: Jumat ul Vida is observed on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. This year, it falls on April 4. Muslims around the world commemorate the day by reciting the holy Quran, offering special congregational prayers and engaging in acts of charity.

Jumat ul Vida, which translates to "Friday of Farewell" in English, is an Arabic term. It is also known as Al-Jumu’ah al-Yateemah.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2024: Some dos and don'ts for observing the holy month

History and significance

In Islam, Friday is considered as the holiest day of the week. It is known as Jumu’a or ‘Jummah’.

According to scholars, Muslims who dedicate their Fridays to worship and reading the holy Quran are promised protection by Allah for the rest of the week. It is believed that an angel of Allah enters the mosque and listens to the Friday prayer. Muslims are rewarded for attending the mosque early in the morning for prayers on Jumat ul Vida.

Muslims also believe that Allah would forgive all the sins of those who offer the Friday prayers on a regular basis. On this day, they ask for forgiveness for their misdeeds and beg for Allah’s direction in their future lives.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2024: Check city-wise Sehri, Iftar timings, fasting schedule and more

Customs

On the day of Jumat ul Vida, Muslims traditionally begin by taking a bath early in the morning and dressing in clean clothes, along with a traditional cap. If they cannot afford new clothes, it is necessary to wear clean attire on this day. Additionally, Muslims are obligated to attend the namaz congregation instead of the regular midday prayer on Jumat ul Vida.

Congregations are a must for males, while women can offer prayers at home.

Reciting holy Quran is considered as highly auspicious on the day of Jumat ul Vida as the month of Ramadan is celebrated for the revelation of holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad by angel Jibril. Doing charity on this day is also considered as auspicious.

