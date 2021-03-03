OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Just 1 % of Fortune 500 companies led by Black chief executives: World Economic Forum
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 24, 2012, a guard stands next to a logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Congress Center in the Swiss resort of Davos. - HEALTHThe World Economic Forum said on February 3, 2021, that its annual meeting, which has already been postponed and moved from Switzerland to Singapore, will be pushed back again due to pandemic-related challenges. It had been rescheduled to take place in Singapore in May, but will now convene there on August 17-20, organisers said. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 24, 2012, a guard stands next to a logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the Congress Center in the Swiss resort of Davos. - HEALTHThe World Economic Forum said on February 3, 2021, that its annual meeting, which has already been postponed and moved from Switzerland to Singapore, will be pushed back again due to pandemic-related challenges. It had been rescheduled to take place in Singapore in May, but will now convene there on August 17-20, organisers said. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (AFP)

Just 1 % of Fortune 500 companies led by Black chief executives: World Economic Forum

1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 11:58 AM IST PTI

Bengaluru-headquartered information technology services major Wipro Limited on Wednesday announced that it has joined the Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative launched by the WEF to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, equity and justice

Just one per cent of Fortune 500 companies are led by Black chief executives, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Saadia Zahidi said.

Bengaluru-headquartered information technology services major Wipro Limited on Wednesday announced that it has joined the Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative launched by the WEF to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, equity and justice for people of all racial backgrounds in the workplace.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The average maximum and mean temperature over Northwest India as a whole during February were 24.4 ºC and 16.92 ºC respectively. Photo: HT

Northwest India saw second warmest Feb since 1901: IMD

1 min read . 11:53 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on implementation of budget in education sector, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday.

Union Budget broadens efforts to link education with employability: PM Modi

1 min read . 11:53 AM IST
At midnight, some 3-4 unidentified persons fired gunshots at BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son Ayush, Lucknow Police Commissioner has said.

UP: BJP MP's son shot at in Lucknow, cops claim attack staged; probe on

1 min read . 11:46 AM IST
The Israeli-owned Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray cargo ship

Israeli-owned cargo ship back at sea after suspected attack

1 min read . 11:42 AM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

"With just one per cent of Fortune 500 companies led by Black chief executives, the need to tackle racial under- representation in business is urgent and obvious," Zahidi was quoted as saying in a Wipro statement.

To design racially and ethnically just workplaces, companies must confront racism at a systemic level, addressing not just the structural and social mechanics of their own organisations, but also the role they play in their communities and the economy at large, she said.

"The 'Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative' provides an effective platform for businesses to take individual and collective action towards racially and ethnically just workplaces," Zahidi said.

Wipro said the initiative is aimed towards driving action and accountability for companies to confront racism at a systemic level, set new global standards for racial justice in business and accomplish necessary policy changes for the inclusion and advancement of professionals with under-represented racial and ethnic identities.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, Thierry Delaporte, said, "Without a doubt, we must be inclusive in our hiring process, create new platforms to engage with employees and alleviate existing racial tensions, encourage racial empathy, and cultivate a fully inclusive and welcoming workplace."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout