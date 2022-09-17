‘Just in case’: Fan gifts King Charles pen after leaked ink mishap. Watch what happens next2 min read . 10:45 PM IST
While gifting the pen to King Charles, the fan said ‘just in case’ which left the 73-year-old monarch confused for a few moments
Days after the leaky pen fiasco, King Charles III was gifted a pen by a well-wisher during his visit to Cardiff. While gifting the pen on Friday, she said “just in case" which left the 73-year-old monarch confused for a few moments. But after he realised what it conveyed he burst into laughter and graciously accepted it.
Posted by a user named Royal Supporter on Twitter, the video has amassed 422.9K views, 13.7K likes and several comments.
Britain's King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings.
Charles, visiting Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the United Kingdom to lead mourning for his mother Queen Elizabeth, was greeted by cheering crowds and welcoming speeches, before delivering his own pledge to the region.
Shortly after, when signing a visitors' book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, Charles reacted in frustration when a pen he was using leaked on his hand.
"Oh god I hate this (pen)!" Charles said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.
"Oh look, it's going everywhere," Camilla said as Charles wiped his fingers.
"I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time," Charles said as he walked away.
In another incident, when signing documents in London, an annoyed Charles gestured for aides to help when a pen holder on the table got in his way.
Charles has been under intense media scrutiny and had a grueling schedule since his mother’s death in Scotland on Thursday. He and Camilla flew from Scotland to London for his accession ceremony and a visit to Parliament to address legislators, before flying back to Scotland where he walked behind the queen’s coffin.
He then jetted to Northern Ireland on Tuesday and returned to London the same night, in time for the procession of the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
