Barack Obama hasn’t yet backed Kamala Harris as Democrat candidate against Donald Trump: ’Just incompetent’

Former United States president Barack Obama has not yet endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate against Republican Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections. A source close to the Biden family has told the New York Post that Barack Obama is upset because the former president thinks Kamala Harris “cannot win” against Donald Trump.

“Barack Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” The Post quoted the Biden family source as saying, adding, “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her.”

The source was further quoted as saying that Kamala Harris is “going to say something stupid” in the US Presidential election debate with Donald Trump.

“Wait until the debate [Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris]… She can’t debate. She’s going to put her foot in her mouth about Israel, Palestine, Ukraine. She’s going to say something really stupid,” the source said.

Meanwhile, an American media outlet has reported that Barack Obama will soon be endorsing Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Barack Obama privately has fully supported Kamala Harris' candidacy and has been in regular contact with her, the NBC News report mentioned, citing people familiar with the developments. “Aides to Obama and Harris also have discussed arranging for the two of them to appear together on the campaign trail, though no date has been set,” it said.

Following his June 27 “disastrous” debate with Donald Trump, Joe Biden declared on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the US Presidential election race while endorsing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Kamala Harris also won the backing of party delegates.

“I decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation,” Joe Biden said.