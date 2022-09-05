'Just one breath': World's first inhaled Covid vaccine approved | 10 points

The inhaled Covid-19 vaccine, made by Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics Inc, has pushed the company's shares up by 14.5% on Monday morning in Hong Kong, the organization said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
With China's National Medical Products Administration on Sunday giving a nod to CanSino’s Ad5-nCoV for emergency use as a booster dose, China has become the first country to approve a needle-free, inhaled version of a Covid-19 vaccine, said an official statement quoted by news agency Bloomberg.
The vaccine, which had undergone human testing in March 2020, is a new version of CanSino's one-shot Covid drug. It has been used in China, Mexico, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Hungary after being rolled out in February 2021.
All you need to know about world's first inhaled Covid vaccine
1) An early-stage clinical trial showed that the inhaled-version of CanSino BioLogics' (CanSinoBIO) COVID-19 vaccine triggered immune responses without serious side effects.
2) For clinical trials, CanSinoBIO received the approval in March 2021.
3) Two inhaled doses of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine, given 28 days apart, elicited similar level of neutralising antibodies to those of a single injection, according to the research conducted after the clinical trials.
4) During the trials, several participants received the injectible version of the vaccine followed by an inhaling booster 28 days later. The group induced strong neutralizing antibody responses.
5) The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected version and could help CanSinoBIO boost its production capacity, the company's chief executive said in April 2021.
6) The company said the inhaled version can stimulate cellular immunity and induce mucosal immunity to boost protection without intramuscular injection. This vaccine is needle-free and can be self-administered, broadening its appeal to vaccine-hesitant people.
7) Its initial one-shot was found to be 66% effective in preventing Covid-19 symptoms and 91% effective against severe disease.
8) The country trails vaccines from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and state-owned Sinopharm Group Co. in use outside China. These two companies account for most of the 770 million doses China has sent to the rest of the world.
9) This inhaled-version of Covid vaccine provides a non-invasive option that uses a nebulizer to change liquid into an aerosol for inhalation through the mouth.
10) At present, CanSinoBIO has achieved steady production of various innovative vaccines and established a global supply chain, with a goal to continue to make quality vaccine products more accessible by the global population.
