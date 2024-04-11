'Just so damn offensive': Donald Trump criticised for insulting Jewish & Black supporters of Biden
Donald Trump asked Jews who support Biden to ‘get their head examined’ and said that the Black and the Jewish voters ‘vote for the Democrat’ out of habit.
Former US President Donald Trump's attempt to "woo" Jew and Black voters by targetting them for backing Democrats and Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential polls might not have done the trick. Rather, it did the exact opposite!
