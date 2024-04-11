Donald Trump asked Jews who support Biden to ‘get their head examined’ and said that the Black and the Jewish voters ‘vote for the Democrat’ out of habit.

Former US President Donald Trump's attempt to "woo" Jew and Black voters by targetting them for backing Democrats and Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential polls might not have done the trick. Rather, it did the exact opposite! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump was severely criticised for asking Jews who support Biden to "get their head examined", saying that the US President has totally lost control of the Israel situation.

"He has totally abandoned Israel. And frankly, he is a low-IQ individual. Any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined," Trump said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The presumptive GOP nominee framed US presidential elections 2024 a referendum on the strength of Christianity in the United States. Notably, in 2016, Trump was heavy backed by white Christian conservatives.

Trump had earlier claimed that Black and Jewish voters “vote for the Democrats" out of habit.

Also read: Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson to Discuss Election Integrity on Friday Miffed by the comments, an X (formerly Twitter) user Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) said Trump thinks that the Blacks and Jews "lack critical thinking", adding that he will never claim a bigot for his president. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is just so damn offensive. Trump says Jewish and Black people, “vote for the democrat, by habit" — as if we lack critical thinking skills. It’s not habit — it’s research, awareness and self-preservation. This Black man will never claim a bigot for my president!" his post read.

Reacting to these remarks, Biden's campaign accused Trump of using "division and hate" as his political tool for the November polls.

Joe Biden's spokesman James Singer said the Jewish Americans do not need to be ‘spoken to’ or threatened by Donald Trump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is what Trump does, using division and hate as political weapons while seeking power for himself. Voters of all stripes will reject his chaos, violence and unhinged threats once again in November," he said.

Also read: Donald Trump exits billionaires list as Truth Social stock falls CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Halie Soifer also slammed Trump saying that "vast majority of Jewish voters supported Biden in 2020 and will do so again in 2024."

In a statement released on X, Soifer said, "American Jews aren't voting for Biden "out of habit" and every time Trump talks to -- or about us -- he invokes antisemitic tropes." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!