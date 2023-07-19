Mother of US Army soldier Travis King who illegally crossed into North Korea has said that she could not imagine her son crossing into the country without authorisation.

While speaking to ABC News, Claudine Gates said, “I am so proud of him. I just want him to come home, back to America."

Gates lives in Racine city of Wisconsin also told the television network that she last heard from his son just few days ago when he had said that he would be returning to his base in Fort Bliss, Texas.

King had served around two months in a South Korean jail on assault charges was believed to be in North Korean custody on Wednesday after crossing the heavily fortified border without authorisation, officials told AFP.

King, 23, was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault. He was released on July 10 and was being sent home Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service.

The United Nations Command said he had been on a Joint Security Area (JSA) orientation tour, adding he was believed to be in North Korean custody and that it was working with Pyongyang's military to "resolve this incident".

Prospects for King's early release are unclear, as some observers say it's likely for North Korea to use him for propaganda or a tool to win diplomatic concessions from the United States.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin told journalists that Washington was "closely monitoring and investigating the situation".

North and South Korea remain technically at war as the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, with a Demilitarised Zone running along the border.

Soldiers from both sides face off at the JSA north of Seoul, which is overseen by the United Nations Command. It is also a popular tourist site, and hundreds of visitors tour the South Korean side each day.

Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Panmunjom, located inside the 248-kilometer-long (154-mile) Demilitarized Zone, has been jointly overseen by the U.N. Command and North Korea since its creation at the close of the Korean War. Bloodshed has occasionally occurred there, but it has also been a venue for diplomacy and tourism.

The last time there was a defection at the Joint Security Area was in 2017, when a North Korean soldier drove a military jeep then ran on foot across the demarcation line at Panmunjom.

He was shot multiple times by his fellow North Korean soldiers as they sought to prevent his escape, but after hours of surgery, he survived.

(With inputs from agencies)