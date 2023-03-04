Justice For All: Donald Trump collaborates with Jan 6 rioters, song releasing next week1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 06:21 PM IST
A music video for the song also featured footage of Trump undertaking patriotic acts during his time at the helm of affairs. It also features footage of the riots - including visuals of the police firing tear gas into the crowd.
Former US President Donald Trump turned musician recently with a song set to release next week. ‘Justice For All’ is a collaboration between the popular Republican leader and those incarcerated for the January 6 riots in his support. The former commander-in-chief had previously vowed to pardon the accused and offer them a government apology rioters if he was re-elected to power.
