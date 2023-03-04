Former US President Donald Trump turned musician recently with a song set to release next week. ‘Justice For All’ is a collaboration between the popular Republican leader and those incarcerated for the January 6 riots in his support. The former commander-in-chief had previously vowed to pardon the accused and offer them a government apology rioters if he was re-elected to power.

The track - now available on Spotify and other platforms - features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while the J6 Prison Choir perform the national anthem of the United States. ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ was sung by a group of about 20 inmates who concluded their performance by chanting ‘USA!’

Less than two days after its release, the song has more than 83,000 views on YouTube alone.

According to reports, the track was produced by an unidentified yet major recording artist. A music video for the song also featured footage of Trump undertaking patriotic acts during his time at the helm of affairs. It also features footage of the riots - including visuals of the police firing tear gas into the crowd.

According to a Forbes report the Republican leader had recorded the Pledge at his Mar-a-Lago residence a few weeks ago for the song. Meanwhile the inmates were recorded over a jailhouse phone about a month earlier. The song runs for 2 minutes and 20 seconds.