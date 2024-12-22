Blake Lively accused her 'It Ends with US' co-star Justin Baldoni of harassment and smear campaign in a lawsuit. A new report on Sunday suggested that the names of pop star Taylor Swift and model Hailey Bieber were mentioned in Baldoni’s crisis management team's alleged plan to take down Blake Lively.

Lively took legal action against Justin Baldoni on Friday, alleging sexual harassment and "severe emotional distress".

A US Weekly report cited exhibits attached to Lively's complaint, which claimed that a crisis management expert working for Baldoni wrote in an August 6 email “we have seen the most innocuous issues turn giant due to socials or the hugest crises have no effect on social whatsoever. You just cannot tell at this stage. But BL does have some of the same TS fanbase, so we will be taking it extremely seriously.”

The report mentioned a separate “scenario planning” document from Baldoni’s side. It claimed that the document notes, “...our team can also explore planting stories about the weaponization of feminism and how people like Taylor Swift, have been accused of utilizing these tactics to ‘bully’ into getting what they want.”

Lively and Swift, 35, have long been close and have documented their friendship over the years, the report added.

Baldoni also appeared to use a social media post of Hailey Bieber as an example in an "astroturfing plan" against Lively. Text exchanges reviewed in a legal complaint obtained by US Weekly on Saturday, December 21, showed Baldoni had sent a screenshot of an X thread that unpacked “Hailey Bieber’s history of bullying women,” according to the text, writing, “This is what we would need.”

Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni on Friday. The lawsuit outlined multiple claims about Baldoni's alleged behaviour during production.