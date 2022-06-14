Justin Bieber health update: Singer says recovery is slow but… Read Here

Justin Bieber health update: Singer says recovery is slow but… Read Here2 min read . 09:01 PM IST
- Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me, Justin Bieber says
Justin Bieber, who has been recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - a rare medical condition, informed his fans that he is slowly recovering.
In a statement posted on his Instagram Story, the 28-year-old singer wrote, "Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me."
"I am reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm I am facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, Jesus is with me," the "Yummy" singer wrote.
Bieber shared the news of his partial facial paralysis in a video message posted on his Instagram on June 10. The singer had announced that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness.
In the video, Bieber had shown how one side of his face was unable to move as a result of the medical condition.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome, also known as herpes zoster oticus, is a late complication of varicella-zoster virus infection that results in inflammation of the geniculate ganglion of cranial nerve VII, according to the United States National Library of Medicine.
The condition is described “as a triad of ipsilateral facial paralysis, otalgia, and vesicles near the ear and auditory canal" and unfortunately its diagnosis is often missed or delayed, which can lead to an increased incidence of long-term complications. The disorder is considered self-limiting, but treatment is targeted at decreasing the total duration of the illness as well as providing analgesia and preventing the complications that can occur.
Named after James Ramsay Hunt, a physician who first described the disorder in 1907, the disorder is sometimes known as herpes zoster oticus because of the characteristic ear rash.
