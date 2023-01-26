Justin Bieber no more holds rights to his music, sold for $200 million: Here’s why it’s the latest trend2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Justin Bieber is not the only one. Legendary artists like Bob Dylan, Tina Turner and Bruce Springsteen have already sold their music catalogues for millions of dollars. Here’s decoding the latest trend in the music industry.
Justin Bieber has agreed to a $200-million deal that would transfer ownership of his music to Hipgnosis Song Management, a Blackstone-backed investment company. The Canadian pop star sold Hipgnosis his share of the master recordings, publishing copyrights and neighbouring rights for his complete back catalogue. The deal includes over 290 titles released by the end of 2021.
