Justin Trudeau ‘incompetent’, ‘unprofessional’…Biden treating him like doormat’, says Canada's opposition leader
Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the opposition party, condemned the recent targeting of Hindu temples allegedly by pro-Khalistan elements. He said that this party will continue to mark its protest against it, and seek action behind those involved.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become a “laughing stock" in India, and the United States President Joe Biden is treating him like a “doormat", said Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, while speaking to a radio show.
