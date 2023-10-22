Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become a “laughing stock" in India, and the United States President Joe Biden is treating him like a “doormat", said Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, while speaking to a radio show. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hitting out at Trudeau, Poilievre said that he is “so incompetent" and “unprofessional" that Canada is tangled up in disputes with a number of major countries across the world, “and that includes India".

The conservative leader said that President Biden is "walking all over Trudeau and treating him like a doormat and slapping him around like a rag doll".

The remarks from Canada's prime opposition leader come at a time Trudeau has received a barrage of criticism for jeopardising Canada's relations with India.

Bilateral relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

Poilievre, while speaking to Nepal's Namaste Radio Toronto, said the issue with India should have been handled in a more "professional manner" by Trudeau.

“India is the largest democracy on earth and it's fine to have our disagreements and to hold each other accountable, but we have to have a professional relationship," he was reported as saying.

Poilievre also condemned the recent targeting of Hindu temples allegedly by pro-Khalistan elements. He said that this party will continue to mark its protest against it and seek action against those involved.

"I strongly condemn all of the attacks on Hindu mandirs. The threats against Hindu leaders, and the aggression shown to Indian diplomats at public events are totally unacceptable. I will continue to oppose it," he was quoted as saying.

