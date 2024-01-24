Justin Trudeau acknowledges that Donald Trump symbolises ‘unpredictability’ for Canada
Trudeau's government discusses the potential return of Trump to the White House and develops a strategy to address the situation. Industry and trade ministers and the business community will lead the ‘Team Canada approach’
Canada's government is bracing for the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House and the accompanying "uncertainty," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated during a Cabinet retreat. Trudeau acknowledged that Trump symbolizes unpredictability, stating, "We don't know exactly what he is going to do," but highlighted that his government successfully managed Trump previously by demonstrating that Canada and the US can foster economic growth on both sides of the border, according to a report by PTI.