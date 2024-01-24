Canada's government is bracing for the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House and the accompanying "uncertainty," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated during a Cabinet retreat. Trudeau acknowledged that Trump symbolizes unpredictability, stating, "We don't know exactly what he is going to do," but highlighted that his government successfully managed Trump previously by demonstrating that Canada and the US can foster economic growth on both sides of the border, according to a report by PTI.

Trump is currently eyeing a win in New Hampshire's Republican primary and aims for a second consecutive victory in his pursuit of the 2024 GOP nomination after a commanding triumph in Iowa.

At the Cabinet retreat in Montreal, Trudeau's government discussed the November 7 presidential election and the potential return of Trump to the White House. Trudeau remarked, "We made it through the challenges represented by the Trump administration seven years ago, for four years, where we put forward the fact that Canada and the US do best when we do it together."

Canada's ambassador to the US, Kirsten Hillman, along with a panel of experts, briefed the Cabinet and developed a strategy to address the situation. Trudeau announced that his industry and trade ministers would lead the "Team Canada approach" in collaboration with the business community. Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association in Canada, participated in the discussions.

During Trump's presidency, he criticized Trudeau as "weak" and "dishonest" and targeted Canada's crucial trade, imposing tariffs on cars and steel. Trudeau recalled the challenges faced, including attacks on farmers and steelworkers, as well as the renegotiation of NAFTA. Despite the difficulties, Trudeau emphasized the importance of standing strong and renegotiating trade agreements for the benefit of both nations.

Canada, being highly dependent on trade, faced existential threats when Trump sought to dismantle NAFTA and impose tariffs on the auto sector. Trudeau underscored the significance of preserving a free trade deal, considering that over 75% of Canada's exports go to the US. Eventually, a new trade agreement was reached between the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Trudeau highlighted the integrated economies and partnerships between the US and Canada, emphasizing that demonstrating the mutual benefits of collaboration is key. He stated, "What works with all American presidents is to demonstrate what is good for Canada is also good for the United States and vice versa." The strong economic ties, totaling an estimated 1.2 trillion Canadian dollars in trade in 2022, and the close cooperation on various fronts underscore the interconnected relationship between the two nations.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!