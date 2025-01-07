Jagmeet Singh criticised the Liberals and Conservatives, claiming they prioritize CEOs and warning of the consequences of Poilievre's cuts. Following Trudeau's resignation, Singh emphasized the need for a government that serves the people, urging support for the NDP in the upcoming elections.

Reacting to Justin Trudeau's resignation as Canadian Prime Minister, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), denounced Trudeau for his policies and said he had disappointed the public “over and over". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It doesn't matter who leads the Liberals. They don't deserve another chance," Singh said in a post shared on X. He also added that “the Conservatives are jumping at the opportunity" and trying to give more to “CEOs".

"You will pay the price of Poilievre's cuts. If you oppose callous Conservative cuts, if you oppose the rich getting richer while everyone else falls further behind - stand with the NDP this time. You can have a government that works for you for a change," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau resignation Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday resigned as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Trudeau said.

Once a key ally of Trudeau, Singh is a major opponent of the leader Justin Trudeau is a key ally of Jagmeet Singh's New Democratic Party. However, the NDP leader withdrew support from the Liberal Party in September last year. The move put Trudeau's minority government at risk a year ahead of the next general elections, CBC News reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}