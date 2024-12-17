Amid the hightened political crisis in Canada, Jagmeet Singh, leader of New Democratic Party, has also called for PM Justin Trudeau's resignation. This comes after the departure of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Singh pointed to the country’s rising cost of living and the looming threat of tariffs from Donald Trump as key reasons for his demand.

“Today, I am calling on Justin Trudeau to resign. Liberals are fighting themselves when Canadians need a Prime Minister who will fight for them."

Singh said Canadians are already facing financial strain due to increasing living costs and housing challenges, and adding to this, Trump’s proposed 25% tariff threatens to jeopardize numerous jobs in the country

Canada's finance minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after PM Trudeau offered her a lesser position. She said his wish to increase spending could endanger Canada's ability to withstand the damage done by the tariffs that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose.

Freeland had headed a special cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations and was working closely with the 10 provinces to ensure a united response.

Freeland had been a key figure in Trudeau’s cabinet, holding roles such as trade and foreign minister, and leading trade negotiations with the EU and US. Most recently, she had been managing Canada’s response to Trump’s policies.

In her letter, Freeland explained that Trudeau had proposed a cabinet shuffle, but she believed resignation was the only viable option. As Finance Minister, she stressed the need to take Trump’s tariff threats seriously, warning that it could lead to a “tariff war" with the US and urging Ottawa to remain fiscally cautious.

Trump takes dig at Justing Trudeau after his deputy quits Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump took a dig at the troubles in the Canadian ruling party after Freeland's resignation saying that her behaviour had not been conducive towards making good decisions for the Canadian citizens.