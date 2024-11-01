Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended Diwali greetings on Thursday and assured support for the Hindu community living within the country. The assertion came amid increasingly strained diplomatic ties between the two countries over the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Happy Diwali! Today, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain families will celebrate the triumph of light over darkness with festivities, candles, diyas, and fireworks. Wishing you all joy and prosperity during this special time," he wrote on X.

Ties between India and Canada have been frosty for more than a year following assertions by Trudeau that there was 'credible evidence' linking Indian government agents to the murder of Nijjar. Canada alleged on Tuesday that senior BJP leader and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was behind plots to target Sikh separatists on Canadian soil.

Trudeau also released an official statement on Thursday dubbing Diwali a “holiday of hope" — where the bright lights of the festival “encourage us all to defeat darkness and find purpose". He also lauded the “incredible" Indo-Canadian community that resided within the country.

“Diwali is especially important to Hindu Canadians – one of Canada’s largest and most diverse diasporas. In November, as we mark Hindu Heritage Month in Canada, let us join the community and celebrate. We will always stand with Hindu Canadians to ensure their safety and security so they can freely and proudly practise their religion," Trudeau added.

Earlier this week a top Canadian official had accused Amit Shah of ordering a 'campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada'. Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison also told Parliament members that he had named that he had named the Indian official in conversation with The Washington Post — which first reported the allegations.

The allegation follows Canada's expulsion this month of six Indian diplomats it has linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil. India has previously denied Canadian allegations and has responded by expelling Canadian six diplomats.