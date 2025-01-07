Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, 2025, after nearly a decade in power, citing internal divisions and growing discontent. He will remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader. Trudeau acknowledged rising voter dissatisfaction and said a new leader would carry the party’s values into the next election.

He announced that Parliament, originally scheduled to resume on January 27, would be suspended until March 24, allowing time for the Liberal Party's leadership race. All three major opposition parties have expressed their intention to bring down the Liberal Party with a no-confidence vote once Parliament reconvenes, making a spring election after the Liberals choose a new leader almost certain.

Timeline of key events in Trudeau's political career: October 2013 - Trudeau wins Liberal Party leadership Justin Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, won the leadership of the Liberal Party when it was at a historic low, following years of political decline. The Liberals had been out of power for over seven years and were reduced to third place in the House of Commons in 2011.

October 2015 - Liberals claim victory in Federal election Trudeau's Liberals, campaigning on change and hope, won a majority in the federal election, defeating the Conservatives. This marked the first time in Canadian history that a third-place party in the House of Commons had won an election.

December 2017 - Trudeau found guilty of conflict of interest Trudeau was found guilty by Canada’s ethics commissioner for breaching conflict-of-interest rules after accepting gifts, flights, and a vacation from the Aga Khan in 2016.

February 2019 - SNC-Lavalin scandal unfolds Former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould accused government officials of improperly pressuring her to intervene on behalf of construction firm SNC-Lavalin to avoid a corruption trial. This led to the resignation of both Wilson-Raybould and Treasury Board President Jane Philpott. The loss of two women from his cabinet proved politically damaging for a prime minister who had positioned himself as a feminist.

In August, the ethics commissioner found that Trudeau and his officials had violated ethical guidelines. While Trudeau took responsibility for the breach, he declined to issue an apology.

September 2019 - Blackface controversy surfaces ahead of election Photos of Trudeau wearing blackface as a young man surfaced just as the 2019 election campaign began. Trudeau apologized for the offensive images, citing a "blind spot" due to his privileged background.

October 2019 - Liberals lose majority, form minority government The Liberals won the 2019 federal election but were reduced to a minority in the House of Commons, necessitating deals with opposition parties to govern.

August 2020 - Finance Minister Morneau resigns amid pandemic pressure Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigned amid a clash with Trudeau over the pandemic's financial recovery and ties to a controversial charity involved in a student grant program.

September 2021 - Bid for majority fails in federal election Trudeau triggered a national election in hopes of securing a majority. However, he failed to win, and the Liberals were returned with a second consecutive minority government.

July 2023 - Polls show Liberals losing ground to Conservatives Polls indicated that the Liberals were losing popularity, with the gap between them and the Conservatives widening. Signs of voter fatigue became apparent.

June 2024 - Liberals suffer loss in safe seat in Toronto The Liberals lost one of their safest seats in a special election in Toronto, signaling their growing unpopularity. Despite this, Trudeau made it clear he would stay in office.

September 2024 - NDP withdraws support, complicating Trudeau's Govt The New Democratic Party (NDP), which had previously supported Trudeau's government in exchange for increased social spending, announced it would withdraw its automatic support, further weakening Trudeau's ability to govern.

November 2024 - Trump threatens tariffs on Canada and Mexico President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on all products imported from Canada and Mexico, presenting a major economic threat to Canada’s export-dependent economy.

December 16, 2024 - Freeland resigns as Finance Minister Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned after clashing with Trudeau over issues such as spending and how to handle potential US tariffs. Freeland had been one of Trudeau's most loyal allies and played a key role as Canada's lead trade negotiator during Trump's first presidency.

December 20, 2024 - NDP announces no-confidence motion NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced he would introduce a no-confidence motion once Parliament reconvened in late January, with the Bloc Quebecois promising to back the motion. It was clear that Trudeau’s resignation was imminent.

January 5, 2025 - Trudeau announces his decision to step down After months of mounting pressure, Trudeau officially announced he will resign, stating he would step down once the Liberal Party elected a new leader, marking the end of his decade-long tenure as prime minister.

Also Read | Who could be the next Canada Prime Minister after Justin Trudeau resigns?