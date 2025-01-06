Justin Trudeau, who had been facing dissent within his own party, has resigned as the Canadian prime minister after nearly a 10-year-long tenure. Announcing his resignation as the Canada prime minister, Justin Trudeau said he will leave office as soon as the ruling Liberal Party chooses his replacement. Emphasising on the “internal battles" he has to fight, Justin Trudeau said Canadians deserve a “real choice" to lead them and he “cannot be the best option in the elections."

“I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always he motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24. Over the holidays, I have also had a chance to reflect and to have long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support, their encouragement. So, last night over dinner I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process," he said announcing his resignation.