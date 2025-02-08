Justin Trudeau says Donald Trump’s plan to take over Canada is ‘a real thing’ during closed- doors meeting

Justin Trudeau noted on Friday that US President Donald Trump's plans to absorb Canada were a ‘real thing’. The Prime Minister had been speaking behind closed doors when some of his comments were mistakenly carried by a loudspeaker. The outgoing Prime Minister also claimed that the issue was linked to the rich natural resources of his country.

“Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country and it is a real thing. In my conversations with him on…,” Trudeau could be heard saying before the microphone cut out.

Local media reports also quoted him as claiming that the neighbouring country was “very aware” of the resources within Canada and wanted to benefit from the same. The remarks were made during a closed-door session with business and labor leaders on Friday. Trudeau also made public comments stressing the need for Canada to think “tactically and strategically” about how to deal with the looming threat of tariffs.

Trump's Tariff Threats Trump has repeatedly called for Canada to become the 51st US state since his election victory in November — offering it as a way to escape hefty tariffs. While the Trudeau government initially brushed off the comment as a joke, the jab took on a more menacing tone after Trump pledged in January to use “economic force” to compel the union and dismissed the border as an “artificially drawn line.”

Other political leaders in Canada have also said they are taking Trump’s annexation remarks seriously. British Columbia Premier David Eby said Monday that Trump is deploying a deliberate strategy to “destroy Canada’s economy” and drive it into becoming the 51st state. Federal New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh also views the sovereignty threat as real.

Canada is rich in nearly three dozen critical minerals that are essential to modern technology, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and defense applications. The country’s Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was in Washington, DC, this week, urging the US to partner with Canada on mining projects to erode China’s dominance in the sector.

